October to be declared Community Inclusion Month: Mayor Basran to make proclamation

Tuesday, October 5th at 10am, Mayor Colin Basran will join representatives from Pathways Abilities Society and other local organizations to once again declare October Community Inclusion Month in Kelowna. The proclamation will immediately be followed by Pathways’ Inclusion Chain event to be held along Water Street for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The event is intended to celebrate and showcase the importance of diversity and the need to continue to build a more inclusive community.

“Every individual matters. That’s the message” explains Charisse Daley, Pathways’ Executive Director.

“All individuals, regardless of their ability, contribute to our community. For a community to be strong and healthy it must value all its citizens. That’s what inclusion is all about. We are fortunate to have a Mayor and Council so committed to this effort. Their commitment to inclusion is helping strengthen our this City!”

Mayor Basran will lead off Tuesday morning’s proceedings by reading the City’s official proclamation from the steps of City Hall. After the proclamation is read, the Mayor will join others in attendance to form a human chain along Water Street, symbolizing our community’s diversity. The group will then sing the Canadian National Anthem to close off the event.

The Inclusion Chain, which had become an annual staple in Kelowna, was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID protocols. After a two-year hiatus, Daley is pleased to see the event return.

“It’s a small, understated affair, but it’s an important one. As a yearly reminder, it’s a way just to keep the message fresh and help continue to encourage everyone to come together to build a more open and diverse community that we can all benefit from”.

All members of the general public are encouraged to attend the free event and show their support by joining in the building of the Inclusion Chain at 10am, Tuesday, October 5th in front of City Hall on Water Street. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information on Pathways Abilities Society, visit www.pathwayskelowna.ca.