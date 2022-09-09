Off duty Kelowna police officer helps make arrest of break and enter suspect

On September 6, 2022 just after 1:00 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1000 Blk of Aldon Rd to investigate a Break and Enter in to the home of an elderly resident. The victim reported that a side window of the home was smashed and various drawers had been rummaged through. The victim reported they had only been gone from the residence for two hours. Several personal belongings were stolen including heirloom jewelry and cash. Kelowna RCMP investigators were able to collect evidence and video footage that assisted in the identification of a suspect.

Following this incident there were several posts on social media and news outlets depicting images of the suspect.

On September 7, 2022, the same suspect was seen entering another yard in the area. The suspicious activity caught the attention of an off duty police officer who knew his neighbour was away, reaching out to the homeowner to confirm they were not expecting visitors. When he learned that no one was suppose to be at the house, the Officer confronted the suspect who was unable to provide a reasonable explanation as to why he was in the neighbourhood.

Working with the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team, the off duty officer was able to confirm the male as the suspect from the previous Break and Enter on September 6th. Officers attended the area and where able to arrest the 37-year-old Edmonton resident for Break and Enter. This individual has previously been convicted of over 20 criminal offences in Alberta between 2006 and 2022.

Although the suspect had made efforts to change his appearance from those depicted previously in social media and by news outlets on September 6th, he was wearing the distinctive footwear previously seen on video during the Break and Enter. Several items of stolen property from the elderly victim were also located in his possession.

“This is a prime example of neighbours taking care of neighbours. Working together as a community looking out for one another increases a sense of security, safety and assists the police in doing their job. This is the tenth arrest of a priority property offenders in the last 10 days by the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment. Of the ten arrests, four individuals were held in custody, two were released by the police on Undertakings and four were released by the courts.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.