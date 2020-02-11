Off duty officer helps catch criminal

An off duty member of the Kelowna RCMP helped catch a criminal in the early morning hours of February 8th.

On January 8th, 2020 just before 6:30 am, an off duty officer witnessed a man break into a business in the 1200 block of Ellis Street in Kelowna.

The man grabbed over $5000 in merchandise and fled on foot.

Thanks to the description and location provided by our off duty member, the man was located by uniformed front line members after a short foot pursuit.

The stolen items were found and returned to the business.

“This is just one example of the hard work and dedication shown by our officers,” said Supt Brent Mundle. “We are committed to our community; we are never truly off duty.”

The 42 year-old Kelowna man has been remanded into custody.

His name is not being released at this time.