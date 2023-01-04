Off-duty RCMP Officer arrests carjacking suspect

An off-duty Kelowna RCMP Officer recently went above and beyond to help track down a stolen Bylaw vehicle in the downtown core.

On January 2, 2023 the Constable witnessed a City of Kelowna Bylaw Officer running after their vehicle that was clearly stolen. He then sprang into action picking up the Bylaw Officer in his own personal vehicle then followed the stolen car until it stopped in a lane behind the public library. The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was chased down by the off-duty Officer and arrested. The suspect, a Kelowna male, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and theft of the vehicle.

“Our RCMP Officers not only work in Kelowna but live and enjoy our community,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our team members are always willing to jump into action to protect our City whether on-duty or not.”

The male was released from custody and provided with a court date for the theft of vehicle.