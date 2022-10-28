Off duty RCMP officer saves life of Kelowna man

Tuesday afternoon (October 25) an off-duty RCMP officer’s keen eye saved a man’s life in the 1500 block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

Constable Scott Anderson was driving in the area on his day off and while stopped at a red light observed a red Honda Civic with an elderly male driver who didn’t advance once the light turned green. Constable Anderson drove through the intersection and decided to circle around to see if the car had eventually moved, but it had not. He stopped and saw the driver, who appeared to be unconscious, was slumped over the steering wheel. The Constable called 9-1-1.

After attempting to wake the driver up from outside the vehicle by knocking on the windows and trying to open the doors, Constable Anderson used his elbow to break the rear passenger window and put the vehicle in park. He checked the driver for a pulse but none was detected. The responding fire department arrived on scene at the same time and immediately performed CPR. The driver appeared to begin breathing on his own again and was transported to a local hospital by EHS.

“Scott is a kind, compassionate, and professional Police Officer who takes pride in his work and the service he provides to the Community,” says Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon, the NCO in charge of West Kelowna Detachment.