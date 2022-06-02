Off-duty RCMP Officer Saves Toddler

An off-duty RCMP officer is credited with saving infant.

The immediate action taken by an off-duty RCMP officer resulted in the rescue of a two-year-old from lake.

On May 28th, 2022 at 2 p.m., a young family was enjoying a public beach in the community of Naramata. The couple’s two-year-old child walked along a dock where she accidentally fell into the water. The child was having great difficulty staying afloat in the extremely cold water.

A Penticton RCMP officer who was off-duty at the time, and who happened to be nearby, overheard the child and guardians yelling for help. One of the guardians jumped into the water, but was also having great difficulty fighting the strong current and low temperature.

“The officer, who’s trained in speciality life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake. The officer was able bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own”, says Cst. James Grandy.

The Penticton RCMP wants to remind residents and visitors that the water can be cold, and some parts can have strong currents. It is especially important to be aware of young children playing near the shore and not leave them unsupervised.