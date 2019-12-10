Off-leash dog beach at Lake Avenue is now official

The beach access at Lake Avenue is now a permanent off-leash dog beach.

The decision follows the conclusion of a two-year trial to determine the feasibility of the site for off-leash dogs. Council reviewed results of the trial today and determined that the site could continue as an off-leash dog beach on a permanent basis.

Results of public feedback, water quality testing, dog control, and community policing were overall positive for continued use of the beach for dogs.

Based on public feedback received, improvements at the dog beach are expected to be made in spring 2020, including better fencing, improved signage, and the addition of a doggie bag dispenser.

Lake Avenue Beach Access is located at 117 Lake Avenue and will now provide an additional option for dog owners to take their dogs off-leash at the waterfront. Other beaches with off-leash status in Kelowna include: