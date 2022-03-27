Officer stabbed

A Kelowna police officer is recovering from stab wounds after attending a disturbance on Ellis Street.

After arriving on scene shortly after midnight Sunday, he requested immediate assistance after becoming injured from a stab wound.

A suspect was arrested.

The officer was transported to KGH with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Our officers face danger and difficult circumstances each and everyday in the service of this community. I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event. Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family.” Said Insp. Adam MacIntosh Operations Officer, Kelowna RCMP.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward.