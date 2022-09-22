"Oh captain! My captain!" : West Kelowna Warriors name new team captain

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club is pleased to announce defenseman Aidan Reeves ('02) has been named team captain ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Reeves, 20, comes to the Warriors with plenty of junior hockey experience after playing parts of the last three seasons with the Prince George Cougars in the Western Hockey League (WHL), compiling 62 games played on the blue line. The 6'3", 190-pound rearguard also has experience at the BC Hockey League level, suiting up in 7 games for the Spruce Kings following his final season of Under-18 hockey with the Cariboo Cougars.

"I am extremely honoured for this opportunity," commented the Warriors newest captain Reeves, "We have a deep and highly competitive group in which I feel like we have a lot of potential. I am thrilled to have the chance to push the group to do something special this year."

The Prince George, BC native will be joined by the rest of the Warriors leadership which General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson says will be named at a later date. “With so many new players this year, we wanted to give it time to name our full leadership group." Ferguson said, "Aidan has shown to be a leader on and off the ice throughout camp and exhibition and we felt it important to officially name him as our Captain before the regular season got started.”

West Kelowna begins their 2022/23 regular season schedule on the road as they take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, September 23rd at the Cowichan Community Centre. The game will be available on AM1150, the first of a 13-game partnership between the Warriors and Bell Media, as well as on HockeyTV.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.

The Warriors return to home ice for the first time this season as they host the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, September 30th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at Royal LePage Place with West Kelowna donning special "Every Child Matters" jerseys that will be auctioned off.