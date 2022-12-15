Oh, so, close

The 25th annual Tree of Hope campaign in support of the YMCA of Southern Interior and BGC Okanagan needs your help to reach their goal. This year, the Stober Foundation is #raisinghope by matching all funds raised up to $500,000 to support two local charities whose united mission is to promote healthy and resilient children, youth and families through programs that change lives.

To date, $403,000 has been raised thanks to caring businesses and community members, including TD Canada Trust, KF Aerospace, Traine Construction & Development, Highstreet Ventures Inc., TELUS, RE/MAX Kelowna Stone Sisters Real Estate, Sentes Automotive, Parkbridge, Rotary Club of Kelowna, WSP, Peacock Sheridan Group and the Kelowna Kinsmen Club.

When you give before December 31st, your donation will have double the impact, ensuring twice as many children, youth and families have equal access to the essential resources and services provided by the YMCA Southern Interior and the BGC Okanagan, regardless of financial circumstances.

Your donation will help young families like Kennedy's.

"If it weren't for organizations like the YMCA and its donors, I would most likely be unhappy working in a low-paying job," says Kennedy. "When I first came to Kelowna, I was pregnant and had little support. The YMCA helped me navigate life as a struggling young parent by providing me with a caring community, teaching me vital life and parenting skills, and supporting me and my children as I pursue my education to become a nurse."

Donations will ensure all children in our care will have full bellies; help youth to stay in school; and continue to expand safe, supportive, barrier-free and inclusive programming where children and families thrive.

For more information about the Tree of Hope and to make a donation, please visit treeofhopekelowna.ca.

Photo 1: (l-r) Rhonda Zakala (YMCA) and Richelle Lecky (BGC Okanagan) encourage the community to support reaching their $500,000 fundraising goal through the 25th Anniversary of the Tree of Hope Campaign. Donations will be matched by Linda and Ken Stober (pictured right) of the Stober Foundation until December 31st.