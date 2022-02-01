Oh, the snow!
If you thought the Kelowna area received an above average amount of snow in January, you would be right.
While snowfall data isn't available, how wet that fluffy white stuff was - is.
January 2022 saw 24.5 mm of precipitation, which is the most for the month dating back 11 years.
January 2020 came close with 23.9 mm.
By contrast, January 2016 saw no measurement over 31 days.
The coldest temperature during the month was -24.7 set on January 1st.
The thermometer got up to a balmy +11.2 on January 21st.
