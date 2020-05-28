OK Corral Eager To Reopen

Night club's across BC remain in the dark when it comes to reopen for business.



Kelowna's Ok Corral Cabaret is ready to welcome patrons while practicing social distancing.



The Corral's Al Steadman said, "We could keep all those people safe if we could move out into the parking lot. We've got 97 capacity on the patio, so cut that in half. I think that's what they're more afraid of than anything else is people mingling, but we can control that. We have the capability of doing the same thing they're doing in the restaurants."

Steadman says the country themed bar has been in business in Kelowna for 35 years, and if they don't reopen soon they may have to shut down.