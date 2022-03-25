OK Sun Head Coach Resigns
After 3 years with the Okanagan Sun , Head Coach Jamie Boreham has informed the team of his resignation effective immediately.
Coach Boreham has stated he needs to focus his time on his young family and is no longer able to provide the 100% dedication the position requires.
In a press releaase the Okanagan Sun thanked Coach Boreham for his tireless effort over the last 3 years and wished him and his family the best moving forward.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cellular Coverage Improving on Hope-Keremeos HighwayThe project is expected to be complete by fall 2024.
-
Kelowna RCMP investigates mischief to fire lockboxesThe fire department has received reports of 16 separate incidents in which fire lockboxes were tampered with since February.
-
-
BC Expands $10 A Day Child Care in Thompson-Okanagan$10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces will more than double again to 12,500 by December 2022.