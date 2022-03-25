iHeartRadio

OK Sun Head Coach Resigns

Okanagan Sun banner

 

After 3 years with the Okanagan Sun , Head Coach Jamie Boreham has informed the team of his resignation effective immediately.

Coach Boreham has stated he needs to focus his time on his young family and is no longer able to provide the 100% dedication the position requires.

In a press releaase the Okanagan Sun thanked Coach Boreham for his tireless effort over the last 3 years and wished him and his family the best moving forward.

