Okanagan businesses 'pause' over new COVID cases

The Kelowna Yacht Club has closed it's member's lounge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Executive Director Thom Killingsworth says it will be closed indefinitely.

"I know a lot of people have felt a little more relaxed as of late. These are just good reminders that we are not out of the woods. If you can wear a mask, especially inside, do so and follow the prodigals and wash your hands and keep a distance when you can, it is still important.

In the North Okanagan, Sparkling Hills announced they will be closed for 10 days after two of its employees tested positive.

Over 10 local establishments in the area have voluntarily closed to new cases of COVID-19.