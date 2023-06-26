Okanagan Canada Day transit service changes
Kelowna –
BC Transit and the City of Kelowna are advising customers that this Canada Day there will be additional service on routes 97, 10 and 11 to get people to and from the festivities in downtown Kelowna, including the fireworks. Buses will be running on a Saturday schedule on Canada Day.
Penticton –
BC Transit and the City of Penticton are happy to announce that transit will be free on Canada Day for trips on routes 5 Main Street and 16 Lake to Lake.
In addition, a free shuttle service connecting three major events taking place between Okanagan and Skaha Lake will be operating every half hour between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Full details and a map of the shuttle can be found here.
