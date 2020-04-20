Okanagan Cannabis Shop Opens in West Kelowna on 4/20.

Locally owned Flora Cannabis is opening its first shop in the Okanagan valley today, and the timing couldn’t be better.

As cannabis newcomers and enthusiasts celebrate 4/20, they’ll have a new local cannabis shop to experience.

Flora’s doors are open to limited customers – up to six at a time to comply with current health regulations.

People can also visit the company’s website at flora-cannabis.ca to shop online and pick up products at the store. This marks the first of eight Flora locations across BC, with six more set to open in the Okanagan.

“We are an Okanagan company and we’ve strived to create a brand and a retail experience to reflect the unique cannabis culture in our community. We’re confident that our flagship location opening in West Kelowna will set the standard for our other 6 Okanagan locations in Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops” says the FLORA’s president and longtime Kelowna resident, Matt Dober.

The environment inside Flora is warm and welcoming, clean, bright and well-organized. The store features a selection of flower, edibles, oils, accessories and more. What really sets Flora apart though, says Dober, is its people.

“Okanagan residents should come to expect the same great experience in each of our stores. Whether it’s their first or fiftieth time inside a cannabis shop, we want our customers to feel welcomed and comfortable here.”

The West Kelowna shop is open from 10am-6pm, and is located at 201 – 3710 Hoskins Rd, right next to T-Bones Fresh Meat Market. With several more shops opening soon, Flora is also currently hiring staff. Visit their website for details.