Okanagan Charity Regatta to Raise Funds for Food Security

Vernon, BC – On June 2-4, 2023, The Vernon Yacht Club will proudly bring back the Okanagan Charity Regatta (OCR) on Okanagan Lake in Vernon, BC. The sailing event promises to be a fun and engaging opportunity to bring the Okanagan community together and support a vital cause for food security in our communities.

Sailors of all ages and abilities from all over the region will compete in a series of races to raise money for a charitable cause. Participants will enjoy Okanagan Lake's beautiful scenery while competing in a fun and challenging event.

The Okanagan Charity Regatta will raise funds for United Way BC and Community Foundation North Okanagan, which support many organizations across our valley.

"United Way BC is deeply grateful to the Vernon Yacht Club and the North Okanagan community for this incredible support. We're also honoured to share the proceeds with our long-time partner, the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO)," said Jeremy Lugowy, Campaign Manager, United Way BC. "You're helping us address challenges within the emergency food sector in the region through our food security initiatives."

The event will kick off on Friday, June 2, with a welcome race partway up the lake from Whiskey Island to Vernon, followed by registration and a barbecue. The fundraiser runs between now and the regatta with many opportunities for sponsors and donors to participate by sponsoring a boat, donating towards a meal or supporting the online auction mid-May. All funds go directly to the two charities through their Trellis fundraising platform. The races will begin on Saturday, June 3, and continue Sunday, June 4, ending with an awards presentation. Sailors will have the opportunity to win the top 3 prizes in various fleets.

On June 1, North Sails is hosting a Sail Trim Webinar as a fundraiser for the Gold Level Sponsorship. "The Okanagan Charity Regatta is excited about this webinar, which will fast track sailors' skill levels with all proceeds going to charity," said Pamela Miller, Chair, Okanagan Charity Regatta.

High Performance Coach, Drew Mitchell, is looking forward to working with the Okanagan Charity Regatta. "We at North Sails believe strongly in supporting local sailing and clubs around the Okanagan and always try to jump on a chance to help charities."

For more information about the 2023 Okanagan Charity Regatta, please visit okanagancharityregatta.ca.



United Way Food Hubs

Due to the pandemic and the global economic crisis, families are struggling to make ends meet. No one should have to decide between food and rent, yet a recent study shows that one in six Canadians lives in a household facing a food shortage.

Land to Table Network is a United Way Food Hub in the North Okanagan that supports local communities facing food insecurity. Food Hubs not only increase the accessibility of food, but also provide food literacy programming and wellness activities, and other services such as mental health, employment services, childcare, and more.

The Okanagan Charity Regatta helps fund local United Way initiatives, like Food Hubs, that support residents from Revelstoke and Salmon Arm to Lumby and Vernon – building stronger, healthier communities.

Learn more about Vernon's United Way Food Hub at https://youtu.be/W-tmdsXYRyQ