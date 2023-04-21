Okanagan Charity Regatta to Set Sail in June at Vernon Yacht Club

The Vernon Yacht Club is proud to bring back the Okanagan Charity Regatta (OCR) on June 2-4, 2023, on Okanagan Lake in Vernon, BC. The sailing event promises to be a fun and engaging event that not only brings the Okanagan community together but also supports a vital cause for food security in our communities. Sailors from all over the region will compete in a series of races to raise money for a charitable cause.

The regatta will bring together sailors of all ages and abilities, from novice sailors to seasoned veterans. Participants will be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Okanagan Lake while competing in a fun and challenging event.

The Okanagan Charity Regatta will raise funds for United Way BC (UWBC) and Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO), who will provide support to many organizations distributing food across our valley. Over the past three years many organizations have had to adapt their services and programs to meet growing demand for adequate and nutritious food by increasing the frequency of food distributions, expanding their service areas, and providing additional support to vulnerable populations. The event will be a great opportunity for the community to come together and support a worthy cause while following the races on Okanagan Lake.

“We are absolutely delighted that Vernon Yacht Club has chosen to split the proceeds from their event between Community Foundation North Okanagan and United Way as we work together to take on food security issues.” Said Leanne Hammond, Executive Director, CFNO. “Community Foundations are all about shared leadership, partnership for social good, and recognizing the challenges so many in our communities are up against. No one should have to choose between paying their rent and feeding their children!”

“United Way BC is deeply grateful to the Vernon Yacht Club and the amazing North Okanagan community for this incredible support. We’re also honored to share the proceeds with our long-time partner, the Community Foundation North Okanagan.” Said Jeremy Lugowy, Campaign Manager, UWBC. “You’re helping us address challenges within the emergency food sector in the region through our food security initiatives. Together we can strengthen vital connections among local residents from Revelstoke and Salmon Arm to Central and South Okanagan – building stronger, healthier communities.”

The event kicks off on June 2nd with the “sailing for fuller plates and hearts” event. It’s a welcome race going part way up Okanagan Lake from Whisky Island to Vernon, it'll be followed by registration and a barbecue. Races will take place all weekend on June 3rd and 4th. The event will end with an award ceremony; sailors are competing to win the top 3 prizes in various fleets.

The fundraiser runs between now and until June 4th with many opportunities for sponsors and donors to participate by sponsoring a boat, donating towards a meal, or supporting the online auction which opens mid-May. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to United Way BC and Community Foundation North Okanagan in support of our communities accessing adequate and nutritious food.