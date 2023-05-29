Okanagan Clinical Trials volunteers to participate in clinical research

Kelowna – Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with treatment-resistant depression to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for this condition.



“Many patients with depression do not respond to current treatment interventions” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, Geriatric Psychiatrist, and Principal Investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials. “This study seeks to explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of a novel intervention for treatment resistant depression.”

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 18 and 70 years. Approximately 180 participants will participate in the study.



“Current prescribed antidepressants do not work for approximately one third of people with MDD. There is a great need to find medications for people with treatment resistant depression. If you have MDD and would like to know more about this study please call our clinic”, said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.



To learn more about the study or to volunteer, please visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.