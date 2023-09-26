Okanagan College connects students and employers with new Careers Hub

Okanagan College is making it easier for students to connect with employers to gain practical learning experiences as an integral part of their OC education. OC has launched Careers Hub, a new online tool designed to support students on their journey into the workforce as well as employers looking for trained workers.

OC’s Careers Hub is an easy, one-stop digital platform that connects students, alumni and employers to support OC students and alumni seeking the next steps in their careers. Employers can advertise employment opportunities such as practicums, co-ops, apprenticeships and other work experience opportunities for students attending OC.

“Hands-on learning is one of the hallmarks of an OC education and as we continue to work with community partners to train the workforce of the future, making direct connections through Careers Hub brings students and employers together in one place,” said Neil Fassina, President of Okanagan College. “On Careers Hub OC-trained talent can connect with local and regional businesses and industries to build relationships that lead to employment.”

With B.C.’s latest Labour Market Outlook forecasting more than 120,000 job openings in the Thompson Okanagan region over the next decade, there has never been a better time for students to gain valuable work experience as part of their education. Since its inception 60 years ago, OC has prided itself on providing hands-on learning as part of students’ education.

“The College’s faculty and instructors have incredible relationships up and down the Valley with employers – we are hearing regularly from employers keen to reach out to OC students and graduates because they know the education and training they’re receiving at OC is valuable,” said Alison Gibson, Dean of Community Engagement and Careers. “Bringing students and employers together in one place is something that will ultimately benefit communities across the Okanagan Valley, as well as areas outside of our region.”

Students can sign into OC Careers Hub through their myOkanagan student account to create a job-finding profile. Local and regional employers, as well as community associations and groups across the Okanagan Valley can sign up to post co-op opportunities, and part-time or seasonal work opportunities at okanagan.bc.ca/careershub.

