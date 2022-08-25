Okanagan College Enactus hosting fundraiser with hopes of travelling to World Cup in Puerto Rico

The Okanagan College Enactus team will host a fundraiser at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery to raise funds to compete in the Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico and represent Canada.

Enactus Okanagan College (OC) is a non-profit organization that enables value-driven student leaders to form connections, build confidence, and positively impact local communities through social, economic, and environmental projects. Our team expands across Okanagan College’s four campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Salmon Arm and is home to over 70 student volunteers leading various projects across the Okanagan.

The Fundraising Event will take place on Sunday, August 28th from 7 to 9 pm at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery. The event is being held to support the national team on their journey to represent Canada at the Enactus World Cup in Puerto Rico. After a successful showing in May, The team from Okanagan College won their semi-final round and will next be competing in the final round on September 30th in Toronto for a chance to represent Canada at the Enactus World Cup.

The event will include an evening of wine, appetizers, live music, and a silent auction with support from businesses around Kelowna.

Tickets cost $50 with proceeds going directly to the team.

Enactus is a worldwide organization that shapes generations of student entrepreneurs who are passionate about making positive change. Enactus operates in 35 countries, over 1,730 college and university programs, and positively impacts the lives of over 1.3 million people annually. Enactus aims to create a better, more sustainable world.