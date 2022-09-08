Okanagan College keeping local with food offerings for hungry students returning to the classroom

Move over, cafeteria lunch trays: locally produced foods and goods are sliding into the spotlight at Okanagan College this September.

The Market at Okanagan College launched Sept. 6 in the former cafeteria space in Kelowna, and will be a source of healthy, local food that supports the holistic health and well-being of the campus community.

Offering local, fresh food on campus celebrates the incredible diversity of Okanagan food and agriculture and furthers OC’s commitment to Feed BC.

“Sustainability is vital for all aspects of student life, and The Market at Okanagan College extends our current farm-to-table approach even further to fuel students with nutritious meals,” said Stephen Speers, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship. “Local and seasonal foods not only taste better, but also support producers and the agrifood industry within the region. That is a win-win for everyone.”

The Market at Okanagan College will feature an array of grab-and-go meal options and locally sourced products by vendors from the Okanagan as well as the B.C. Interior region. For example, CruzeCo will be supplying sandwiches and bowls, the Vegetarian Butcher will bring in plant-based foods, Stoke Juice in Kimberley will offer cold-pressed juice and Chaibaba’s popular tea will be available.

In addition to products made by third-party vendors, customers will be able to pick up fresh daily items prepared by Culinary and Pastry Arts students as part of their curriculum.

“The Okanagan has become a destination for food, wine and beverages, and our students learn with fresh, local ingredients integral to superior dining experiences. The Market will showcase student creations and illustrate how our program contributes to the Okanagan’s rich culinary landscape,” said Chef Geoffrey Couper, Okanagan College Culinary Arts Department Chair.

Infusions Restaurant, featuring dishes created by Okanagan College students, is also opening for dinner service starting Sept. 8. For reservations and the dinner menu, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions.

Feed BC is a provincial government initiative led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, to encourage, inspire and support a shift to more B.C. food in hospitals, residential care facilities, public post-secondary institutions, and other government-supported facilities.

“Okanagan College is leading the way when it comes to offering up incredible local food for students, staff and faculty to choose from, whether it be directly from one of B.C.’s amazing food and beverage producers, or an in-house creation from the culinary and pastry arts program,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “I’m thrilled to see we are creating new opportunities for our farmers, producers and processors through Feed BC while at the same time strengthening our local food system and providing more delicious homegrown B.C. products to nourish the mind while studying.”

Food producers in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions are invited to contact the Culinary Arts Department for details about selling their food items at The Market: infusions@okanagan.bc.ca.