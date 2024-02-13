Okanagan College (OC) recognized as a ‘BC Top Employer’

For staff at Okanagan College, having a job in a place where there is a strong sense of connection to community, a commitment to ongoing professional development, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students are just some of the reasons they’re proud to be part of OC.

“The community OC has is unreal,” said Douglas Noble, Chair, Motor Vehicle Trades. “We have amazing instructors, amazing students.”

“The existing relationships are also what makes it unique; this is truly a community college,” added Karmen Krahn, Vocational Instructor with the Human Service Work program.

Noble, Krahn and several more OC staff are featured in a new video launched today, as Okanagan College is for the first time recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers (2024).

“Okanagan College is an incredibly special place, where people from diverse backgrounds can come together with the sole purpose of transforming lives of individual students,” said Neil Fassina, OC president. “We’re a values-based organization where people are able to leverage their strengths, and together, we can also transform communities.”

BC’s Top Employers (2024) were revealed earlier this morning in a news release and special magazine co-published by the Vancouver Sun and Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. The project looks for employers with innovative programs to attract and retain talented employees.

“There’s a dated assumption that meaningful work comes at a cost,” says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “Caring for your people isn’t counter to running a successful organization, it’s key. And what better proposition to attract talented individuals than to offer progressive benefits along with the ability to have a positive impact on the broader community.”

With campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Salmon Arm, as well as centres in Revelstoke and Oliver, the College welcomes more than 17,000 students each year. The more than 1,200 employees who work at the College make it one of the largest employers in the region. From faculty to instructors to support staff, everyone plays a key role in supporting each other and students to make positive change.

“Working at Okanagan College, you truly feel a sense of community,” says Gill Henderson, Associate Vice President, People Services. “We are committed to supporting the well-being of our employees by continuing to offer and improve our wellness programs, professional development, career advancement opportunities and competitive extended health benefits.”

Okanagan College's recognition as one of BC's Top Employers (2024) underscores its dedication to creating a positive and supportive environment for both its students and staff. As it continues to empower individuals and communities, the College remains at the forefront of educational excellence in British Columbia.

To learn more about working at Okanagan College and explore career opportunities, visit employmentopportunities.okanagan.bc.ca.