Okanagan College offers first of its kind program

Licensed Practical Nurses will have a learning option for advanced orthopaedic knowledge and skills that keeps them closer to home.

The new LPN Orthopaedic Certificate offered at Okanagan College is the first of its kind in British Columbia.

Launching in January 2022, the online certificate program is set to increase access to advanced orthopaedic education for nurses throughout the province and minimize travel requirements.

“This program will meet the provincial need for a local solution for training opportunities to build the skills and capacity of nurses to support the orthopaedic needs of British Columbians,” says Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Orthopaedics is a rapidly growing field for LPNs looking to expand their scope and specialize their skills. “LPNs with this education are high in demand in every health authority,” says Aneta D’Angelo, Director of Clinician Education with Interior Health.

Previously, this specialized training was only available in Alberta.