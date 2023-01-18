Okanagan College’s 15th annual Business Expo and Employment Fair returns on February 1

For those on the hunt for a new job – or wondering about the educational pathway to kickstart a career change – one of Okanagan College’s most popular community events is back and bigger than ever in 2023.

OC’s Business Expo & Employment Fair will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Centre for Learning (E Building) Atrium and in the Trades (T Building) Atrium at the Kelowna Campus, 1000 KLO Rd.

The Expo is presented by the College’s School of Business, in collaboration with OC’s Trades and Apprenticeship and the Student, Graduate and Co-op Employment Centre. Attendance is free and the event is open to the public.

“Events like these represent an incredible opportunity not only for our students and alumni from all across the region, but for our surrounding communities as well,” says Okanagan College President Neil Fassina. “The growth of this event reflects our strong connections to industry and community at OC, as we work to train the skilled workers needed in so many sectors around us. We are so proud to be able to bring people together and create these kinds of transformative education and career development opportunities at Okanagan College.”

This year marks OC’s fifteenth year of connecting students and community members with employers from the Okanagan and across the country at the Expo. This year’s event is poised to be the largest yet, thanks to an impressive array of employers, notes event organizer Jamie Morrow.

“We’ve got an incredible lineup of more than 100 exhibitors this year, who will be on hand on Feb. 1, actively looking to add to their workforce. The response from the business community, locally and from afar, has been tremendous,” says Morrow, Advising & Recruitment Coordinator with the School of Business.

“We are hearing from employers that there is huge demand for new talent,” adds Morrow. “So, regardless of which sector you are looking to get into or advance your career in, there truly will be something for everyone at the Expo.”

Participants will find exhibitors from industries including municipalities, wine, law enforcement, hospitality, finance, construction, technologies, retail and more. And for those interested in learning about the educational pathways at Okanagan College, OC representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

“As we look ahead to the future of work in the region, the diversity of opportunities on display at the College’s Business Expo speaks to the depth of opportunities and the sheer demand for talent we are seeing in the region,” notes Krista Mallory, Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission Manager. “It is so beneficial for the economic fabric of the region that employers of all sectors and sizes can look to the well-educated, well-trained students and graduates coming out of our post-secondary institutions like OC in the region to meet their needs.”

More information about the expo, including a full list of exhibitors, is available at www.okanagan.bc.ca/businessexpo.