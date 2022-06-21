Okanagan College Students Shine at National Competitions

Two Okanagan College students who captured gold at provincial competitions made it to the podium at the Skills Canada National Competition in Vancouver.

Skills Canada features more than 300 competitors from all regions of the country competing in more than 35 skills trade and technology categories. It is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices, which also provides hands-on work experience related to skilled trades and technology careers.

Owen Davis, a student in OC’s Aircraft Maintenance Technician program, won gold in the Aerospace Technology competition.

Davis is a Vernon resident and is delighted he didn’t have to leave the Okanagan to get an education in his chosen field. “I thoroughly enjoy my teachers,” he says. “They are always willing to help you out.”

Davis eventually wants to work on helicopters, and thinks winning gold at both provincial and national competitions will help realize this dream. “I think 100 per cent it is going to help me land the job I want.”

Joey Bruno, a third-year apprentice in the Auto Body and Collision Technician program, won silver in Automotive Collision Repair.

Bruno is already working at a collision repair shop in Abbotsford. He credits OC for helping develop his skills and work ethic.

The student from Mission, B.C., says the instructors, facilities and equipment are all excellent. “Coming to Okanagan College was the right choice,” he says. “The instructors are great, especially at hands-on teaching.”

“It is no small feat to perform this technical work to their utmost skill and ability under the watchful eyes of expert judges and within a time limit. Both Owen and Joey performed admirably,” said Stephen Speers, Dean of OC Trades and Apprenticeship. “Okanagan College is proud of their achievements and know more success awaits them in future.”

Another medal was taken home by Wade Arbo, winning bronze as the BC representative in the IT – Network Systems Administration section. Wade has formally graduated with an Infrastructure and Computing Technology Diploma earlier this June.

To learn more about programs and courses at Okanagan College, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/explore.