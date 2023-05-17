Okanagan College to welcome new Dean of Science and Technology in July

Okanagan College is pleased to announce that Dr. Halia Valladares Montemayor will assume the role of Dean, Science and Technology at Okanagan College starting July 1. Halia is an established leader in post-secondary instruction and administration, and we are excited to have her join OC.

Halia brings a wealth of experience to her role. She is a former special projects Advisor to the Vice-President Academic at Capilano University and the former Dean of the Faculty of Business and Professional Studies at Capilano. Most recently, Halia was the Academic Dean at Quest University in Squamish, looking after the innovative Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree program.

“I am excited to be joining Okanagan College,” said Halia. “This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the OC mission to transform lives and communities, and to inspire and empower students, staff and the community through Science and Technology.”

Halia has been active as a business professional in leadership positions throughout her career. She is the Managing Partner at Global Trading & DS, Inc. and is the Casa Mexico Foundation's Vancouver Director and Vice-President. She has also served as a Director on the Board of the West Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. Halia earned her Doctoral Degree in Economics and Business Administration from Burgos University, Spain, and holds an MBA in International Trade and a Master of Science in International Logistics from Texas A & M International University. She has authored more than 20 research publications for journals, book chapters and books in multiple countries including Mexico, Spain, Canada and the USA.

“I would also like to extend a sincere “thank you” on behalf of Leadership Council to Dr. Rick Federley, who has so capably been serving in the Dean role for many months,” said Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and Vice President Academic. “We are looking forward to welcoming Halia to Okanagan College and having her join our exceptional team in Science and Technology.”