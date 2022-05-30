Okanagan Fire Fighters Donate Used Equipment to Ukraine

The Kelowna Fire department and Vernon Fire Rescue recently donated 50 sets of firefighter turnout gear, 50 SCBA cylinders, boots, helmets and equipment to Firefighter Aid Ukraine.

This organization was established in 2014, and since the Russian invasion, its need for life rescue and health care equipment has skyrocketed.

Kelowna Firefighter Bo Kutsiuruba, born and raised in Ukraine, established a relationship with the Edmonton Fire Department, who have been donating their gear to Firefighter Aid Ukraine for many years. Last week, Bo personally delivered a trailer full of equipment to Edmonton and it was then flown to the Ukraine.

Donating used gear is not new for The Kelowna Fire Department. They have been sending shipments to countries in South America through the Non-Profit organization, Firefighters without Borders for several years. There have even been members of the department who have volunteered their time to train firefighters in Peru and Mexico.

The gear that is being donated has reached the end of its service time based on WorkSafeBC regulations; however it is still in better condition than that being used by developing countries or in this case by the Firefighters in the Ukraine.

“The Firefighting profession transcends borders and oceans. We are all cut from the same cloth with a passion for duty and to serve our communities and keep them safe. It’s a true fraternity of those in this profession. When we see our brothers and sisters staying and serving in the utmost of horrifying conditions it makes us all want to help them out as much as we can. I’m so proud of Bo and those who donated, collected the gear and for spearheading this venture to assist the firefighters in Ukraine. I would also like to thank Edmonton Firefighters as well to have space for the shipping of our donation. It may not be a lot of what they require but it comes with our compassion and support for those in this devastating situation they are in.”

Jason Picklyk, President Kelowna Firefighters Local 953