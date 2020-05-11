Okanagan Forest Task Force teams up with off-road group to clean back country road

Kane Blake of Okanagan Forest Task Force said 8,311 pounds of garbage and a whopping 29,100 pounds of metal was removed from our local forest on Saturdays cleanup.

Since the task force started in September of 2016 the group has removed 232,828 pounds of both illegally dumped garbage and metal from the bush.

"Why people continue to think it's ok to dump there garbage in the bush is beyond me," Kane said.

Throughout the day many people including families could be seen along the trails and shooting range picking up trash left behind and dumped.

A photo posted in the group shows 6 kids that picked up 50+ pounds of brass casings and look angry that people would leave such a big mess in our forests.

Founder of the task force says "This wouldn't have been possible without the help from many amazing people and businesses who all pulled together to get this area clean yet again."

He would like to give a special thank you to O.T.B. 4x4 unoffendable, GFL environmental, K-town customs, ABC recycling, Sunbelt rentals and the RDCO.

"This might be our biggest year yet with all the garbage along many backroads and we hope to team up with these groups again," said Blake.

Okanagan Forest Task Force will continue to travel the back roads looking for and document "hot spots" that are known for dumping.

The group is already looking at cleaning up another area and will be posting it up on there facebook group when a place is set.