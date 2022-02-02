Okanagan Gas Prices Breaking Records Again

Okanagan gas prices are at an all-time high.

Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy calls it alarming. "I called for a 20% increase in gasoline and fuel prices for 2022 about a month ago. Some took it up, others dismissed it. We're halfway there."

Gas prices in Kelowna have reached 159.9 cents per litre - breaking the previous record set in November at 157.9 cents per litre.

"The Canadian dollar is extraordinarily weak at a time when oil prices are rising again because we're not selling enough oil to the rest of the world. The Canadian currency is very weak and it's adding to the price of fuel by about 10 cents per litre. I think the federal and provincial governments are hitting the point rather quickly, and I think they'll be reminded by their mutual constituents that they cannot afford these kind of dramatic, long-term increases."

McTeague doesn't expect there will be any relief in the short term.