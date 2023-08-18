Okanagan Humane Society offering wildfire support

OHS is mobilized supporting animals and families in the Okanagan that need aid.

We fosters homes and vets available to intake animals if needed and a large number of wire or plastic crates and access to pets food for cats and small dogs in lower mission and Enterprise Rd areas of Kelowna. Message or call and we’ll provide pick up locations, or bring crates or supplies to Prospera Place or The Salvation Army on Sutherland Ave. as needed, or provide pickup locations. CALL/TEXT: 250-862-1794



If you are on Facebook - the page has steady updates with people offering and needing help: https://www.facebook.com/OkanaganHumaneSociety/

Ensure you and your animals are ready.



TIP: get ready ahead of ALERTS - sequester crates and animals into one or 2 bathrooms, or small rooms without beds to hide under for fast grab and go. Crate them as soon as you are put on ALERT and get ready to load.

Fosters are standing by to take some domestic animals.

Message if you can HOST pets as well and your city/area.



Call or TEXT: 250-862-1794

CALL: 250-448-8554

EMAIL: info@okanaganhumanesociety.com

