Okanagan Ice Wine shortage?

Will we see a shortage of ice wine produced in the Okanagan Valley this year?

Laura Kittmer of BC Wine Institute says that could be the case as the weather hasn't been cold enough.

"There weren't a lot of wineries that registered this year for ice wine. There were 12 wineries registered through the BC Wine Authority. There was one winery in Summerland, who was able to pick for ice wine. The vineyard is over in Garnet Valley, so it is away from the lake so it doesn't have that same moderating effect."

Kittmer says in order to make good ice wine, you need a temperature of minus 8 - at a minimum - throughout the picking and processing of the grapes.