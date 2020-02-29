Okanagan Indian Band Chief Writes Open Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau

Chief Byron Louis of the Okanagan Indian Band released a letter yesterday written to Prime Minister Trudeau indicating support for the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

Louis says the provincial and federal governments aren't taking all sides into account. "They take one part of a government process and decide that since these guys are in my favour I'm going to listen to them as opposed to the ones that aren't. And that's what really needs to be moved away from, because you're just manufacturing consent and that never works."

Louis says the government needs to always look at the enviromental impact, but also keep in mind the impact on Aboriginal rights.

Moving forward Louis hopes that if the hereditary chiefs need to meet with the prime minister and premier to resolve the situation, that the request for a meeting will be respected.

The open letter to Trudeau can be found here.