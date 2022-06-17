Okanagan Lake above full pool

Okanagan Lake has reached a level of 342.51 metres, 3 centimetres above full pool, and is expected to continue to rise through the next week.

“We’re expecting a couple more weather events in the days ahead that will bring rain and wind,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator. “Residents who live in areas that are prone to flooding are asked to take precautions to protect their properties."

High winds are forecast for the Central Okanagan on Friday afternoon and another spring storm is expected to bring more rain on Saturday evening.

Local governments and emergency crews are closely monitoring the levels of creeks and lakes in the area and working to protect critical infrastructure.

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties.