Okanagan Military Expert Says WW3 Not Out of the Question

Keith Boehmer with the Okanagan Military Museum says we could be seeing the start of World War III. "It depends on how far the Russians will go beyond the initial attacks into Ukraine. If they want to push up against the NATO borders then the world's risk is that much higher."

Boehmer says sanctions against Russia are needed to squeeze the countries economy and hopefully end the invasion of Ukraine.

"These sanctions and the pressure it's going to put on the domestic economy and political arena domestically and in Russia is hope to cause enough trouble that Putin might be disposed or something of that sort, that the Putin government might fall."

Boehmer says he doesn't see many parallels between the past and the present other than one country believing they have power over others.

"As the NATO Alliance builds up its response from the Baltics with Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia through Poland and down to Turkey... it would be very expensive for the Russians to push on from there."

Boehmer encouraging everyone to "Keep calm and carry on".