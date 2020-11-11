Okanagan Military Museum Tours

The Okanagan Military Museum houses exhibits that include uniforms, insignias, badges and other wartime items.

Self-guided tours will be availalble until November 12 for people wanting to observe Remembrance Day.

Military History Interpreter Keith Boehmer says it gives you an opportunity to learn some of the stories behind the objects on displays. "It allows you to learn about some of the people in those stories and put a face to a name that is on the Cenotaph."

Pre-registration is required at kelownamuseums.ca