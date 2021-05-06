Okanagan Rail Trail extending to downtown waterfront

Beginning Monday May 10, Manhattan Drive from Sunset Drive to Ellis Street will be reduced to one lane alternating traffic for construction of a pathway to extend the Okanagan Rail Trail to the downtown waterfront.

This $180,000 project will include a temporary three-meter-wide bi-directional bicycle facility (cycle track) at existing road elevation, which will provide a quieter, separated route for people walking and using bike lanes to connect to downtown.

Depending on redevelopment in the future the pathway will be converted into a permanent four-meter-wide multi-use pathway at typical sidewalk elevation, behind curb.

In order to accommodate the pathway, on-street parking will be removed from the north side of Manhattan Drive. Public parking with continue to be available on the south side of the street.

The new connection is expected to be complete by mid-June. Pedestrians and vehicles are encouraged to use alternative routes during construction.

To learn more about this project and other infrastructure projects, or to view road construction information and plan your commute, visit the City of Kelowna website.