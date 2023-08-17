Okanagan RCMP Youth Canoe Journey set to launch

The West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Unit is once again gearing up for the annual Okanagan RCMP and Indigenous Youth Canoe Journey. This incredible event is scheduled from Monday August 21 to Friday August 25, 2023 across Okanagan Lake.

The primary aim of this initiative is to foster stronger community relationships between aboriginal communities and the RCMP while also providing Indigenous youths with essential education on water safety.

Approximately 30 youth and RCMP officers will launch into Okanagan Lake on Tuesday August 22nd in Vernon and begin their journey south to Penticton. Teams will stop at designated rest areas and then break for the night at a predetermined campsite along the lake.

These types of activities encourage communication, team work and mutual respect between the youth and the officers involved. One of the hopes and objectives is that by talking to the police officers, some of the youth may be inspired to consider a career in law enforcement.

"Connecting our youth to the land and water is a transformative journey of rediscovery and empowerment,” says Cst. Rolly Williams of the First Nation Policing Unit. “The goal is to help young indigenous individuals strengthen their sense of identity, build resilience and cultivate an appreciation for traditions passed down. These voyages are something I participate in and truly cherish the teachings and the experiences each time I take part.”

If you have any questions or wish to help, please contact Cst. Rolly Williams 250 718-7717.