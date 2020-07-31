Okanagan Regional Libraries are open for Browse & Borrow service

Okanagan Regional Library opened most of its library branches for Browse & Borrow service. You can now enter the library and browse the library's collection and self-checkout books, DVDs, and other materials.

During the browse & borrow stage, meeting rooms, meeting spaces, study rooms, public seating, and other gathering areas in the library will be closed to the public. Customers are encouraged to select materials quickly, check them out using our self-checkouts if possible, and leave to allow others to enter. Our online programming—including the ever-popular children's summer reading club, which this year has gone virtual—will continue. Visit the ORL website for details on virtual programming and other online services.

What has been done to ensure your safety?

ORL is closely following the direction and recommendations from the Public Health Authority and WorkSafeBC. ORL has taken the following steps to ensure your safety and the safety of its staff: