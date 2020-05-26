Okanagan Regional Libraries Going Curbside

If you plan on visiting an Okanagan Regional Library branch, the experience will be a whole lot different.



The Regional Library's Mike Utko said, "We shut down very quickly, so there are a lot of people with a lot of the library materials out right now. We made a conscious decision obviously to suspend any charges or fines that are being applied to that account, so that people don't have to rush or worry about returning their library materials."

Utko says starting Tuesday all books taken out or returned will be done by curbside pickup.



No word yet on when library buildings will reopen to the public.