Okanagan residents invited to take action to break down stigma associated with dementia

For many people living with dementia, stigma and discrimination are undeniable realities, such as making assumptions that they are incapable of doing things on their own. While people around them may not intend to discriminate, these situations can still have a negative impact on someone’s emotional, social and physical well-being when they’re living with the disease.

The best way to challenge stigma and prevent discrimination is through education and awareness. In an upcoming webinar from the Alzheimer Society of B.C., people from the Okanagan region will be able to hear from the people living with the disease behind the “Flipping Stigma on its Ear” Toolkit – a valuable resource created in collaboration with researchers at the University of British Columbia – to share insights on how to address stigma associated with dementia.

“It is a valuable tool for everyone to hear the first-person account of what it’s like to live with dementia,” says Jim Mann, the co-lead on the research team for the toolkit, who also lives with dementia. “You are hearing the questions and the solutions these members have developed – they are talking about living well.”

During the webinar, Mann and other panelists will discuss the instances of discrimination faced in their day-to-day lives and provide different approaches to responding to stigma and discrimination by others.

According to a survey conducted by the Alzheimer Society of B.C., seven-in-10 respondents agreed that people living with dementia experience stigma. “Through this webinar, we hope to share this toolkit to break down stigma and encourage British Columbians to continue to support people living with dementia,” says Kim Mckercher, Provincial Coordinator, Program Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “We also want to help people living with the disease act with confidence when confronted with stigma in their lives.”

This one-hour session takes place on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m. PT.

Join the conversation to help flip the script on stigma associated with dementia. Register here: alzbc.org/flipping-stigma

About the Flipping Stigma webinar series

This webinar is part one of the four-part Flipping stigma webinar series. The team members of the Flipping Stigma on its Ear Toolkit project, including action group members who live with dementia and researchers, will be invited to each webinar to help us explore the toolkit and share their stories and experiences. The aim of the series is to educate and raise awareness about dementia for changes in attitudes, assumptions, and action. People living with dementia, their family members and friends, as well as health-care providers, are welcomed to join the series.



The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is here to help

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is committed to ensuring that people affected by dementia have the confidence and skills to live the best life possible. First Link® dementia support is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s suite of programs and services designed to help them. First Link® is available throughout the progression of the disease, from diagnosis (or before) to end-of-life care.

Connect to First Link® by asking your health-care provider for a referral or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.