Okanagan rivers and streams need our respect

image

The Okanagan river system took a beating this summer. 

A lack of rain, combined with the deadly heat dome left the river systems at historically low levels.  

Mark Angelo is an environmentalist who wants to protect them.

"Rivers are sources of fresh water. They are home to countless aquatic species. I have always seen them as the arteries of our planet. The arteries of our natural environment".       

The hope is a solid snow pack this winter will replenish them. 

"People need to go out and enjoy a nearby stream. Maybe it's larger rivers like the Kettle or Shuswap or smaller streams like Mill Creek or Mission Creek, there are lots of ways people can  participate in World River Day and enjoy it."  

World River Day is Sunday.  

