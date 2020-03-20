Okanagan Spirits is a World Class Distillery

There is a world class distillery – right here in the Okanagan.

At the World Spirits Awards, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery took home the “World Class Distillery” Designation.

The blind tasting event included spirits from hundreds of distilleries around the world. CEO and Director of Operations Tyler Dyck says it is considered to be the Cannes Film Festival of the industry.

The team swept the whiskey category and brought home a rare double-gold medal.

“To win a medal or two at the awards would have been fantastic, but too come away with so many and to be named distillery of the year is overwhelming,” says Dyck.

30 countries from around the world were represented – and Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery took home 14 medals.