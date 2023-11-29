Okanagan student representing Canada at COP28

Central Okanagan student Erin Work will be one of two Canadian high school student delegates at the COP28 UAE Student Leadership Summit, with official UN accreditation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Erin is a Grade 12 student of Indigenous descent at École Okanagan Mission Secondary School (OKM). From a young age, she's been dedicated to social justice and leading community service projects in Kelowna and globally.

"I've always been empowered by my teachers and family to understand that one person can create the change they want to see," says Work. "Whether it's volunteering for a project or adding the voice of youth to the global climate conversation, our personal stories and perspectives can drive positive action."

Among Erin's many activities (please see backgrounder on page 2), her recent participation in the Waves of Change Youth Climate Summit, where she shared her personal climate story and grew her leadership skills, helped prepare her for this global summit.

"Erin exemplifies the wonder about our natural world and engagement as a global citizen that we seek to inspire in each student," says Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "This summit is an opportunity for global leaders to hear student voices like Erin's articulating solutions to the most pressing problems our world faces."

The opportunity for a Central Okanagan student to attend the Summit is due to collaboration between the College Board of Canada, the Centre for Global Education, and Central Okanagan Public Schools staff to increase advanced placement course offerings that use the inquiry model to engage students in a variety of subjects, including Earth science and sustainability.

A partial list of Erin Work's projects and volunteering:

• Started "Our Voice for Change," a school project discussing alternatives to animal dissection.

Erin and her group won the Sustainable Development Challenge in 2021 and presented this topic

at a local TEDx event.



• Helped organize, MC, and run Instagram for the Sustainable Development Challenge for the past

two years.



• Participating in volunteer fairs and the school's Rotary program.



• Volunteered in Guatemala with Indigenous youth.



• Current co-president of OKM's student council.



• Student in Advanced Placement Land-based Inquiry, combining Indigenous perspectives with

sustainability education and student-led inquiry. This course, in collaboration with the Centre for

Global Education (CGE), has provided Erin with unique opportunities to explore her interests

further and to continue to contribute meaningfully to global issues.



• Participated in the Waves of Change Youth Climate Summit in Canmore, Alberta. During this

summit, Erin shared her personal climate story and took part in activities that fostered her growth

as a leader, collaborator, and advocate for positive climate action.