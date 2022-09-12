Okanagan Sun comeback for narrow victory against Westshore Rebels

The Okanagan Sun erased a 15 point deficit and stormed back to defeat the Westshore Rebels 34-31 Saturday night.

The Rebels came out flying to start the game with a pair of touchdown passes thrown by star quarterback Tim Jessie to make it 14-0 in the first quarter. The Sun would answer with a Noah Bymak TD reception late in the first quarter but the Rebels would once again extend the lead after Jessie found his target Kierran Possaint to make it 21-6. Late in the first half the Sun would get a much needed score after Colby Milleto make a remarkable over the shoulder grab cutting the lead to 8 heading into halftime.

The second half the Sun figured things out both on defense and offense. On defense they figured out how to get to Rebels quarterback Tim Jessie with Sun edge rusher Kelon Thomas recording 3 sacks in the game. Tyler Going recorded an interception elevating the Sun sideline. On offense the Sun would have success running the ball with Jevon Garwood scoring his first touchdown of the evening. Mike O’Shea would score a major go ahead TD to make it 27-24 late and then quarterback Dominic Britton would seal the deal with a rushing TD of his own to make it 34-24. The Rebels would score a touchdown late to make it 34-31 but were unable to recover the onside kick allowing the Sun to head back to the Okanagan with a 34-31 victory.

The Sun return home Saturday September 17th for a battle versus the Valley Huskers. Kickoff at 4:00pm from the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. You can hear the exclusive radio broadcast on AM1150 or stream by using the iHeartRadio app. The video feed of the game will be available on BCFCTV.com.

Article by Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston.