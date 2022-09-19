Okanagan Sun continue winning ways with victory over the Valley Huskers

The Okanagan Sun ground game was on full display after a 49-7 victory over the Valley Huskers.

The Sun started the game off with two very effective drives leading to a pair of Jevon Garwood touchdowns to make it 14-0 after the first quarter. The Huskers would create some offense but would turn the ball over on downs a couple times in Sun territory to keep it 14-0 late. Sun defender Kemarr Bishop would intercept a Josh Janssen throw in the second quarter as well. Midway through the second quarter, the Sun offense would drive the ball down the field but Noah Bymak would fumble which the Huskers would recover at their own 31 yard line. Bymak would get his redemption on the next Sun possession after a spectacular catch and run busting out the spin move to break a tackle and run to the endzone for a Touchdown.

The Sun started the third quarter inside the 3 yard line of the Huskers after a great punt return for Nathan Tonogai. The first play of that drive was the 3rd rushing touchdown of the afternoon for Jevon Garwood to make it 28-0 Sun. The Sun would get another big play on defense with Kemarr Bishop picking off Huskers quartnerback Josh Janssen for the 2nd time in the game putting the Sun in scoring position. The Sun would make the Huskers pay once again with Noah Bymak making the easy catch for his 2nd receiving touchdown of the evening. The Huskers would get on the board in the 3rd quarter after Dhag Mora caught a long touchdown to cut the lead. With the second team offense on the field rookie running back Aidan Wiberg would find a hole and score a rushing touchdown to make it 42-7 Sun. Running back Tristan Peddle would complete a solid drive and get a rushing touchdown of his own to make it 49-7 Sun which would

The Sun are back in action next Saturday, September 24 as they host the Langley Rams.