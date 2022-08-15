Okanagan Sun defeat Westshore Rebels in lopsided home opener victory

The Sun didn't waste any time scoring 7 touchdowns in the 1st half alone. It started with Mike O'Shea returning a punt for a touchdown followed by Jevon Garwood scoring off a screen pass extending the lead to 13-2. Dominic Britton would throw another TD pass to Colby Milleto shortly after the Sun defense created a turnover to make it 20-3. Mike O'Shea would score his 2nd TD of the game after Quarterback Dominic Britton threw a 20 yard shot to the corner of the Rebels endzone to make it 27-3.

Jevon Garwood would rush up the middle for his second score of the night extending the lead. The Sun defense would make some big plays including a strip fumble from linebacker Romario Reid which would be recovered by Aiden Hennessey and returned for a touchdown. Wide receiver Blaise Beauchemin would catch not just one but two touchdown passes to complete Dominic Britton's 5 passing touchdown night.

The Sun are back in action next Saturday, August 20th when they host the Vancouver Island Raiders. Kickoff at 7:00pm from the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. You can hear the exclusive radio broadcast of the game on AM1150 or stream by using the iHeartRadio app. The video feed of the game will be available on BCFCTV.com.

Article by Director of Marketing & Communications Chase Johnston