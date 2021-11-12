iHeartRadio

Okanagan Sun fan bus heading to the Cullen Cup in Langley

Okanagan Sun Football Pads

It's the Okanagan Sun and the Langley Rams tomorrow for the Cullen Cup BCFC Final - kick off is at 2 pm.

And the Okanagan Sun fan bus is booked and leaving the Apple Bowl for Langley at 8 am, ticket information is online.

If the Sun win this weekend, they host the Western Canadian Final, playing the winner of the Prairie Conference next Saturday.

 

