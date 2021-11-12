Okanagan Sun fan bus heading to the Cullen Cup in Langley
It's the Okanagan Sun and the Langley Rams tomorrow for the Cullen Cup BCFC Final - kick off is at 2 pm.
And the Okanagan Sun fan bus is booked and leaving the Apple Bowl for Langley at 8 am, ticket information is online.
If the Sun win this weekend, they host the Western Canadian Final, playing the winner of the Prairie Conference next Saturday.
BC recorded 992 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths over the last two daysAccording to the BCCDC's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are currently 4,265 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.
"Unacceptable" protests shifted some of the focus away from B.C. veterans and their familiesThe B.C./Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion issued a statement Friday noting that the protests took place as many official services were kept small or held virtually as a result of the pandemic.
Ministry of Education and BC Lions will work to end racism in schoolsThe Ministry of Education is contributing $115,000 this year and has confirmed a partnership with the BC Lions for the next three years, on a series of anti-racism workshops in BC schools.
