Okanagan Sun Football Club Adds to Staff

The Okanagan Sun Football Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Chase Johnston as the team’s Director of Marketing & Communications ahead of the 2022 season.

Johnston, 31, has spent the past four seasons as the Director of Broadcast & Media Relations for the West Kelowna Warriors Junior 'A' Hockey Club, running the clubs Social Media and content during that stretch. The Warriors recently promoted Johnston to full time Director of Business Development & Communications.

The Mission B.C. native filled in as the Sun's play-by-play broadcaster last season for one game.

“Football is a sport I've been wanting to call since broadcasting school,” stated Johnston, “I’d like to thank the Sun Board of Directors, Head Coach Travis Miller and of course the Sun Players for welcoming me with open arms. I can’t wait to get started.”

Johnston will be providing the play-by-play for each of the Sun regular season games which can be heard on AM1150 Radio as well as viewed on bcfctv.com. Johnston will also be providing the Sun with video and graphic content during the season, running all social media channels and assisting with corporate partnerships.

