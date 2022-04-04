Okanagan Sun Have New Head Coach

The Okanagan Sun named a new head coach at the annual general meeting.

Travis Miller, the team's former Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator has been promoted to Head Coach. Travis is a Sun Alumni having played 5 season in Orange and Brown from 2005-2009. After leaving the Sun Travis played for Acadia University in Wolfville NS from 2010-2011. Following his time at Acadia Travis returned to Grande Prairie AB where he would coach his Alma Mater the Grande Prairie Composite High School Warriors. Travis was the Head coach and offensive coordinator for a number of seasons culminating in a tier 1 provincial bronze medal.

The Sun went 7-1 in the BC Football Conference last season, advancing to conference championship. The season kicks off in July, checkout okanagansun.ca and our social media for more updates!